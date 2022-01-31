Court rules 3 charged in kidnapping plot can return to US

By DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a court in Scotland has denied an appeal by three people charged in a failed kidnapping-murder plot in Virginia, paving the way for them to be extradited back to the United States to stand trial. Prosecutors say Valerie Hayes, Gary Reburn, and Jennifer Amnott fled to the United Kingdom after the attempted 2018 kidnapping of five children in a Mennonite community in Dayton, Virginia. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said in a news release that the three have repeatedly sought to block their extradition back to the U.S., where they face a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Kavanaugh said the High Court of Justiciary in Scotland denied their appeal and determined there’s no bar to their extradition.