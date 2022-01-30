Youngkin hustles to push swing state Virginia to the right

By WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has used his first two weeks in office to push Virginia firmly to the right. He’s attempting a dramatic political shift deep in once reliably Democratic territory and potentially blazing a trail other conservatives could follow in similarly blue-leaning states. Virginia’s state’s whiplash has been acute. Republicans hadn’t won statewide office since 2009 before Youngkin’s upset victory, which was only by 2 percentage points. Democrats argue Virginians don’t want Youngkin hustling to impose a broad conservative agenda on a state that is far from deeply red. They say that’s especially given that its population growth has been driven by heavily Democratic suburbs around Washington.