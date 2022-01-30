Skip to Content
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at an Ohio hotel that sent at least 11 people, more than half of them children, to a hospital. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. A hospital official said victims had been stabilized or upgraded. Riley said Sunday morning that he had no immediate update on the investigation. A representative of the Hampton Inn Marysville said Sunday that officials were “fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

