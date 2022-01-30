Ardern tests negative as omicron takes hold in New Zealand

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has tested negative for the coronavirus after coming into close contact with somebody who was infected on a commercial flight. Ardern had been isolating since late Saturday after the Jan. 22 exposure first came to light. She intends to continue isolating through Tuesday to complete a 10-day health requirement. Health officials listed a dozen flights as exposure events late Saturday, possibly indicating infections among flight crews. New Zealand has managed to stamp out or contain the virus for much of the pandemic, but an omicron outbreak is starting to take hold and is expected to rapidly grow over the coming weeks.