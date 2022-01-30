2nd trial in Floyd killing centers on clash of duty, code

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal trial against three former Minneapolis police officers seeks to hold them responsible for not stopping George Floyd’s murder. The men face a rarely used charge accusing them of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Legal experts hope the case also can change long-standing police culture that breeds reluctance to rein in fellow officers. Floyd’s killing prompted many police departments to adopt policies requiring officers to intervene if a co-worker puts someone in danger. Experts say federal charges in this case send a strong message that failing to do so means consequences severe enough to outweigh fears of being ostracized or even put in danger by fellow officers for stopping and reporting misconduct.