Man released years after twin brother confessed to slaying

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed. Kevin Dugar was granted bond Tuesday and assigned to a residential transition facility. Authorities must decide whether to put him on trial again or drop charges. In 2013, a decade after the homicide, Dugar’s identical twin wrote a letter, saying he was the one who fired into a group of people. Karl Smith is serving decades in prison for other crimes. A judge in 2018 said Smith wasn’t credible and refused to throw out Dugar’s conviction and 54-year prison sentence. But the Illinois Court of Appeals overturned that decision in 2021, clearing the way for his release on bond.

