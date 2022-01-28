New this week: ‘Pam & Tommy,’ Olympics and the doc ‘Torn’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from pop singer-songwriter Mitski, the opening ceremonies of the winter Olympics from Beijing and the documentary “Torn” about the aftermath of a climbing tragedy. A sex tape that rocked the nascent online world is the real-life grist for “Pam & Tommy,” Hulu’s eight-part series about the private bedroom activities of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee going public. And if you missed Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” in theaters, you can bask in all the gaudy decadence from the comfort of your own home starting Tuesday.