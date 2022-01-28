Kansas lawmaker charged with traffic violations but not DUI

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state legislator has been charged with two traffic violations over his late November arrest on Interstate 70 in northeast Kansas. But Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas has not been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs even though the Kansas Highway Patrol initially listed that as the potential crime for his Nov. 27 arrest near Lawrence. His attorney did not respond to a telephone message seeking comment. Coleman is scheduled to have the charges formally read to him and to present a plea April 15 in Douglas County. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in neighboring Johnson County in the Kansas City area over an Oct. 30 fight with his younger brother.