EXPLAINER: What’s known about ‘stealth’ version of omicron?

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

Scientists say the omicron descendant gaining ground in some parts of the world may be 1 1/2 times more contagious than the original omicron variant. Health officials are keeping their eyes on the variant, which has been found in more than 50 countries. It is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. But they say there’s a lot they still don’t know, including whether it causes more severe disease. Danish scientists reported this week that preliminary information suggests it could be more contagious.