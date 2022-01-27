Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonpartisan congressional watchdog says the federal Department of Health and Human Services is failing to meet its responsibilities for leading the nation’s response to public health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather disasters and even potential bioterror attacks. The Government Accountability Office said Thursday it’s designating HHS’ leadership and coordination of public health emergencies a “high risk” area for the government. Such a designation signals to Congress that lawmakers need to pay special attention to that agency’s operations to avoid future debacles. The GAO cites “persistent deficiencies” at HHS. But an HHS spokesperson says the agency is working “to ensure the American people are protected from future health-related emergencies.”