Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s killing are probing department training on use of force, including when to intervene to stop inappropriate force. The issues are at the heart of charges that they violated Floyd’s civil rights. Inspector Katie Blackwell said officers are trained to use the least amount of force necessary and on their duty to intervene. Prosecutors say the officers did nothing to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as he was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Prosecutors say the officers also failed to start CPR after Floyd stopped breathing and officers couldn’t find a pulse.