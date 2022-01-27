Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is cutting the length of mandatory quarantine for people arriving from overseas from 21 to 14 days, even as the southern Chinese city battles a new surge in COVID-19 cases. After leaving their quarantine hotels, travelers will still need to remain at home for an additional seven days for self-monitoring. In-person school classes will remain suspended until Feb. 21 and flights from the U.S. and other countries where case numbers are high will remain suspended until Feb. 18, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the semi-autonomous region, told reporters on Thursday. Restaurants still need to close at 6:00 p.m. and proof of vaccination will be required for entry to most public areas.