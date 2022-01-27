France’s Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for dialogue with Russia, despite signs pointing to a potential war amid escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine. It’s part of France’s post-World War II tradition of carving out its own geopolitical path. Macron is to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. And Macron’s office hosted the first face-to-face talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in months. But this diplomacy could undermine efforts for a tough united front by the U.S. and NATO. Moscow has denied it is planning an invasion, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.