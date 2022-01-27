Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:43 AM

France’s Macron takes own path, seeks dialogue with Russia

KION

By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for dialogue with Russia, despite signs pointing to a potential war amid escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine. It’s part of France’s post-World War II tradition of carving out its own geopolitical path. Macron is to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. And Macron’s office hosted the first face-to-face talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in months. But this diplomacy could undermine efforts for a tough united front by the U.S. and NATO. Moscow has denied it is planning an invasion, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content