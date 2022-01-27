Firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Baltimore say a firefighter has been released from a hospital three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues. The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was released from the Shock Trauma on Thursday with photos of colleagues greeting McMaster. Fire Chief Niles Ford says McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them. He says EMT/firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital. Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene.