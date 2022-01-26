SC lawmakers vow to take time on critical race theory rules

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members discussing critical race theory in public schools have promised to take their time crafting new rules for teachers. The chairwoman of the House Education and Public Works Committee says she wasn’t out for a witch hunt for parents, teachers or students but instead wanted to make sure children in South Carolina schools get the best education they can. Chairwoman Rita Allison led a two-hour discussion Wednesday on five bills that she hopes the committee can distill into one proposal after several public hearings. Allison repeated several times during the meeting that she wants to keep teaching “the good, the bad and the ugly” in history.