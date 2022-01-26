No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

ROME (AP) — The third round of voting for a new Italian president ended has again ended inconclusively, sending political parties into yet more intense negotiations to come up with a viable candidate to replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose term expires next week. No party has yet put forward a serious candidate as they ran down the clock on the final round of voting that requires an absolute majority. Beginning Thursday, Italian lawmakers can elect the nation’s next president with simple majority, or 505 votes. That raises pressure on leaders to reach a deal. Italy’s head of state is largely ceremonial, but it is a key post in navigating Italy’s not-infrequent political crises.