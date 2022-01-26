N. Korea, after harsh 2-year lockdown, slowly reopens border

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After spending two years in a strict lockdown while COVID-19 spread around the world, North Korea is showing signs that it’s easing its severe border controls to nurse a desperately broken economy. North Korea’s apparent resumption of railroad freight transport with ally China came amid a slew of weapons tests and a veiled threat about resuming tests of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland. Experts say the developments could reflect a sense of urgency within Pyongyang’s leadership to win badly needed outside relief after the pandemic unleashed further shock on an economy damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missiles.