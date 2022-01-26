Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform. William Good alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.” Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit. An Uber spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.