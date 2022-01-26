Charge dropped against man who protested DeSantis briefing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials have dropped the trespassing charge filed against a Black community activist who was handcuffed prior to the start of a news conference held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month. Seventy-one-year-old Ben Frazier tried to attend a Jan. 4 briefing that DeSantis held in Jacksonville, hoping to discuss the poor job he believed the governor and state had done in response to the pandemic. Frazier was handcuffed and others were led from the building that day. Frazier is president and founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville. He has asked to meet with DeSantis, but Frazier’s attorney said this week that they haven’t heard from the governor’s office.