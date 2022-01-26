Breyer: a pragmatic approach searching for a middle ground

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

Multiple sources say Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire. When he does he will take with him a razor-sharp intellect and a relentlessly pragmatic approach to the law. That approach has often found Breyer searching for a middle ground or grasping for an outcome he can live with on an increasingly conservative court. Breyer’s votes have been putting him to the left of center on the court. But he frequently sees the gray in situations that colleagues to his right and left prefer to describe as black or white. Breyer is expected to remain on the court until it finishes its work in early summer.