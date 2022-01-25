Thousands stranded as snow causes havoc in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Rescue crews were working to clear major throughways in and around Istanbul that were clogged by a massive snow storm that hit the megacity and left countless people and vehicles stranded overnight in below-freezing conditions. Highways and roads in the city came to a standstill on Monday after the storm pounded Istanbul, accumulating more than 80 centimeters (31 inches) of snow in some areas. Stranded motorists either spent the night in cars, abandoned their vehicles to walk home or crowded metros and other public transportation. A lucky few were rescued and taken to hotels. The city’s Disaster Coordination Center says an Icelandic low- pressure system is behind the cold front and precipitation affecting most of the country. The storm also caused havoc in neighboring Greece