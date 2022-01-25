South Africa’s response to pandemic hit by corrupt contracts

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African government report has revealed that more than 60% of contracts to help the government combat the COVID-19 pandemic have been irregular. The country’s Special Investigating Unit probed more than 4,500 contracts for the purchase of medical equipment and services worth about $914 million and found that more than 2,800 of them are suspected to have been corrupt. Additional contracts are still under investigation. Releasing the report on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa lamented the extent of corruption during a pandemic. He said that 386 cases have been referred for criminal prosecution and more than Rand 550 million (about $35 million) worth of cash and assets have been recovered as a result of the investigations.