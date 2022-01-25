Iran president says nuke deal possible if sanctions lifted

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says an agreement with the United States over its nuclear deal with world powers is possible if sanctions on Iran are lifted. Raisi’s comments on state TV on Tuesday come a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian signaled a willingness by Iran to engage directly with the U.S. in discussions over the deal if necessary to reach a satisfactory agreement. Iran and world powers have begun another round of nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria aimed at salvaging the tattered 2015 nuclear deal. The meetings include all the deal’s remaining signatories — Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.