Ex-senator, presidential candidate deported to Haiti from US

By HAROLD ISAAC

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian senator and presidential candidate says he was arrested in the U.S. and deported to Haiti. Moïse Jean-Charles spoke to The Associated Press as he arrived at the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday. It’s not immediately clear why he was deported or whether he faces any charges. He said U.S. authorities detained him on Monday as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his recent trip to Africa. He said he spent the night in jail and was deported on Tuesday. He says he is forbidden to enter the U.S. for the next five years and calls it “a humiliating thing.”