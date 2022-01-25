Dem Rep. Cooper won’t seek reelection after GOP map redraw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rep. Jim Cooper, a Tennessee Democrat, says he won’t run for reelection after serving in elected office for more than 30 years. Cooper announced Tuesday that there was “no way” for him to win his seat under a new congressional map drawn up by state Republicans. A day earlier, Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly approved a new congressional map that would split booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville three ways. Under the new plan — which still must be approved by the governor — Cooper would have become a significant underdog in retaining his seat against a Republican.