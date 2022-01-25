Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday morning, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the West African country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou, ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that their new movement, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration, was in charge. The junta closed the borders, imposed a curfew, suspended the constitution and dissolved the government and the parliament and said it would return Burkina Faso to constitutional order, but did not specify when. Regional African leaders and international bodies condemned the military takeover.