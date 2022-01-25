Avenatti weighs representing himself against Stormy Daniels

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti is considering representing himself at his trial over whether he stole money from porn star Stormy Daniels. A federal judge gave him time over a lunch break Tuesday to discuss the possibility with his lawyers. The disruption came a day after opening statements in a trial over whether he cheated Daniels of nearly $300,000 owed to her by a publisher. The 50-year-old Avenatti insists that he is innocent and that a fee dispute never should have resulted in criminal charges. The judge refused a request to delay the trial for even a short time to consider Avenatti’s request to represent himself.