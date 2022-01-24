UN: $39 million needed for Syrians in northwest this winter

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Heavy snow and freezing rain have seriously affected about 250,000 displaced Syrians living in camps in the last major opposition stronghold in northwest Syria where tents have collapsed and children have been walking in the snow and on ice in sandals, a senior U.N. humanitarian official said Monday. Mark Cutts, the U.N. deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, told a virtual press briefing Monday: “It’s a real disaster zone.” He said the UN has received only $45 million of the $84 million needed to help Syrians in the northwest through the winter.