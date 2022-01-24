U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft hit the deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday and was safely recovered by a helicopter, said Lt. Mark Langford, a spokesman for the U.S. 7th Fleet. Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.