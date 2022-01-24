Prosecutors: Video will show 3 cops violated Floyd’s rights

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Witness testimony gets underway in earnest Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to intervene as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd. Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were at the scene May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground with his knee for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man was facedown in handcuffs and gasping for air. Chauvin was convicted last year of murder. The other officers are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. All three are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng are charged additionally with failing to stop Chauvin.