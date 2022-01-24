New this week: ‘Ice Age,’ Kevin James and ‘The Gilded Age’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from the legendary group The Temptations, the latest addition to the animated “Ice Age” franchise and a new series on HBO by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes called “The Gilded Age” and starring Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. Comedy fans can tune in to see “Home Team,” a new Adam Sandler-produced Netflix film starring Kevin James as an NFL head coach who coaches his son’s Pop Warner team. And Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao and Ilana Glazer star in the Apple TV+ mystery-comedy series “The Afterparty.”