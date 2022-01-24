Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called a Fox News reporter a vulgarity after the reporter asked him a question about inflation. The president was in the East Room of the White House on Monday to convene a meeting of his Competition Council. The panel is focused on changing regulations to help consumers deal with high prices. Several of the gathered reporters shouted questions to the president when he concluded his remarks. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden if inflation was a political liability. Biden responded with sarcasm, saying inflation was a “great asset.” And then he added a vulgar phrase beginning with “son of a” about the reporter.