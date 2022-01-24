Skip to Content
Bastille invites listeners to escape in ‘Give Me The Future’

By RAGAN CLARK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With techno beats, ’80s retro futuristic tones and sweeping production, “Give Me the Future,” Bastille’s 13-track album, dives into the world of science-fiction, exploring the way technology can be a tool for escape. Deciding that it was a sci-fi “was really liberating,” said frontman Dan Smith. The band had some of these ideas floating around before the pandemic and COVID-19 lockdowns only propelled the themes’ relevancy. Writing sessions happened over Zoom and recording was virtual. As the days in lockdown increased so too did the appeal of escapism.

