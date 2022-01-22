‘Stop Right There!’: Foley recalls epic duet with Meat Loaf

By JOCELYN NOVECK and KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stop Right There.” They were three words that defined a hit album. They also launched a career. Singer Ellen Foley belted out the famous warning to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic seduction song on his hit “Bat Out of Hell” album. Foley is looking back on that memorable song as she recalls Meat Loaf and a “beautiful, feisty, joyful friendship” that began in her early 20s. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at 74. Foley called him a “wonder” and a “larger than life” character with an extraordinary voice.