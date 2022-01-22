Sheriff agrees to improve jail conditions to settle lawsuit

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has agreed to improve jail conditions for women with serious mental illness to settle a lawsuit that alleged that prolonged solitary confinement and unsanitary conditions risked causing them serious psychological harm. U.S. District Judge William Ray on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to the settlement agreement signed by Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat and lawyers for women with psychiatric disabilities held at the jail in Union City, southwest of Atlanta. Ray has scheduled a fairness hearing for March 16 to hear any objections or comments from women who will be covered under the settlement before granting final approval.