Samoa goes into lockdown after 15 Australians test positive

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The prime minister of Samoa has placed the small Pacific nation into a 48-hour lockdown after 15 passengers on a flight from Australia tested positive for COVID-19. The infected passengers were among 73 who arrived from Brisbane on Wednesday. Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa also said Saturday the government may cancel further flights from Australia. Radio New Zealand says a scheduled flight from New Zealand on Saturday has already been postponed. All the passengers were reportedly fully vaccinated and had tested negative for COVID-19 before departure. The governor of neighboring American Samoa offered words of solidarity to Samoa and support for its prime minister. He also announced the cancellation of flights between the territory and Samoa for one week.