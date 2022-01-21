University revokes honorary degrees for Giuliani and Flynn

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is revoking honorary degrees bestowed upon retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to revoke the degrees following internal deliberations. URI President Marc Parlange says Flynn and Giuliani “no longer represent” the values and standards they demonstrated when they first received the honors. Giuliani served as one of former President Donald Trump’s top legal advisers and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2003. Flynn is a URI graduate who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser and was awarded an honorary degree in 2014.