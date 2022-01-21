UN chief: World more unpredictable than during the Cold War

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the current world is “much more chaotic, much less predictable” than during the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the United States, and it’s dangerous because there are no “instruments” to deal with crises. He told reporters Friday that the Cold War was between two opposing blocs where there were clear rules and mechanisms to prevent conflict. It “never became hot because there was a certain level of predictability,” he said. He said he wouldn’t call the dangerous situation today a cold or hot war but probably “a new form of tepid confrontation.”