Open hearing sought on trial evidence in Floyd’s killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd’s killing are asking the judge to open at least parts of a hearing on the admissibility of some evidence. A jury was seated in a single day Thursday for Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane. The prosecution filing says Friday’s hearing deals with defense motions to exclude certain evidence, including still images from video of Floyd’s arrest in May 2020 and side-by-side exhibits that will play two videos at once. Judge Paul Magnuson earlier resisted a media coalition’s attempt to broaden access to the courtroom, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Opening statements are Monday.