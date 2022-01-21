Norway mass killer tests limits of lenient justice system

By MARK LEWIS

Associated Press

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik is testing the country’s commitment to tolerance and rehabilitation. A decade after a bombing and shooting spree that left 77 dead, he is seeking early release from a 21-year sentence — the maximum term in Norway. But what might be most shocking to outsiders are his prison conditions. He spends his days in a spacious three-room cell, playing video games, exercising, watching TV and taking university-level courses in mathematics and business. The country’s criminal justice system is built on a belief that all prisoners deserve the comforts and opportunities of life outside the jail in order to facilitate rehabilitation.