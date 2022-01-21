Man who used shoplifters for resale scheme sentenced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for organizing a network of shoplifters to steal store merchandise that he then resold on the internet. Prosecutors say many of those shoplifters were paid in cash to support their drug habits. A federal jury in Charleston convicted Nedeltcho Vladimirov of Cross Lanes of three counts of money laundering and one conspiracy count last July. An investigation found Vladimirov sold more than 7,000 items on an online marketplace account. Prosecutors said among the stolen items he bought from shoplifters at a Cross Lanes gas station were high-end vacuum cleaners and tools.