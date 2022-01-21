Fire in residential building kills 2, injures 17 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire in a 19-story building has killed at least two people and injuring 17 others in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the fire on Saturday was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner in one of the apartments. Residents said the fire started on the 15th floor and a big column of black smoke soon enveloped the building. More than 90 people escaped the building on their own or helped by neighbors. Nearly two dozen fire engines extinguished the blaze and controlled the smoke after a two-hour effort.