EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate the jury will hear from Chauvin, who was convicted of Floyd’s murder. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng are broadly charged in federal court with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority as Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street on May 25, 2020.