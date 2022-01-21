EU nations urge stronger borders to ease migration pressure

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Interior ministers from European Union nations experiencing pressure from unauthorized migration are asking for more action to strengthen and protect the bloc’s external borders. Ministers from countries that included Greece, Poland, Italy, and Austria participated in a border security conference in Lithuania’s capital on Friday. France and the EU’s home affairs commissioner also participated. They say reinforcing borders and cracking down on people smugglers would protect EU citizens and the lives of migrants and refugees from the Middle East and Africa who undertake hazardous journeys to reach Europe. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said doing that requires stopping people fleeing poverty and conflicts in their home countries from starting out on migration routes.