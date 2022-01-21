Biden admin unveils changes to attract foreign STEM students

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The Biden administration has announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math. It’s part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive. Senior Biden administration officials say the State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields complete up to 36 months of academic training. There will also be a new initiative to connect these students with U.S. businesses. Homeland Security will add 22 new fields of study to a program that lets international graduates get up to three years of job training with U.S. employers.