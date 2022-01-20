‘Minor incursion’ by Russia could complicate West’s response

By ROBERT BURNS, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Short of an all-out invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin could take less dramatic action in Ukraine that would vastly complicate a U.S. and allied response. He might carry out what President Joe Biden called a “minor incursion” — perhaps a cyber attack — leaving the U.S. and Europe divided on the severity of economic sanctions to impose on Moscow. Biden drew widespread criticism for saying that retaliating for Russian aggression in Ukraine would depend on the details. While the U.S. and allies agree on a strong response to a Russian invasion, it’s not clear how they would respond to Russian aggression that falls short of that, like a cyberattack or boosted support for pro-Russian separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.