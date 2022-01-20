EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor who’s investigating possible attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia has called for a special grand jury to help move the case along. In a letter sent Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked county Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher to impanel a special grand jury for the case. Special grand juries aren’t used often in Georgia, but they can be useful in complex cases.