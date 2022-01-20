Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:48 AM

EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?

KION

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor who’s investigating possible attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia has called for a special grand jury to help move the case along. In a letter sent Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked county Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher to impanel a special grand jury for the case. Special grand juries aren’t used often in Georgia, but they can be useful in complex cases.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content