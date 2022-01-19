Judge won’t expand media access for 3 ex-officers’ trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death. Judge Paul Magnuson says the trial will go forward with the restrictions he imposed due to the pandemic, including limits on the number of reporters allowed inside the courtroom. Media organizations say the restrictions amount to an unconstitutional courtroom closure. Jury selection begins Thursday in the trial of Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane on charges that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority.