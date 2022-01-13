Kremlin says it deplores lack of progress in talks with West

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and EMILY SCHULTHEIS

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says it deplores the lack of progress on Moscow’s demand for guarantees against NATO’s expansion eastward and has strongly rebuffed Western calls for a pullback of Russian troops from areas near Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also warned Thursday of a complete rupture U.S.-Russian relations if proposed sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top civilian and military leaders are adopted. The measures, proposed by Senate Democrats, would also target leading leading Russian financial institutions if Moscow sends troops into Ukraine. Washington and its allies have firmly rejected the Kremlin’s demands as a nonstarter.