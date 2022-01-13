DA criticized for handling of police shooting of 8-year-old

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Elected officials and activists are harshly critical of a suburban Philadelphia prosecutor over his handling of the case of an 8-year-old girl hit by police gunfire. Two teens who shot at each other outside a high school football game are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Fanta Bility. Authorities say police responded to the teens’ gunshots by returning fire and hitting the little girl and other bystanders. A grand jury is investigating the officers’ use of deadly force. Activists, civil rights lawyers and others are slamming DA Jack Stollsteimer for charging the teens with premeditated murder while so far failing to hold police accountable.